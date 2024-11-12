Jennifer Garner recalls her emotional breakdown at Molly Sims’ party

Jennifer Garner reflects on emotional moment at Molly Sims' party

Jennifer Garner has recently opened up about her emotional breakdown at Molly Sims’ throwback party.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Lipstick on the Rim podcast, the 13 Going on 30 actress responded to a question about how she tried to stay positive all the time.

To which, Jennifer replied, “Molly, of all people you know better than anyone that I don't all the time.”

Recalling her personal tough moment, the Elektra actress said, “I remember you throwing a party and I walked in and I just was not ready to be around people for whatever I was going through at the time.”

“And I got super, super weepy and emotional, and you just stopped and helped me and said, ‘What do you need to do?’” stated the 52-year-old.

Jennifer continued, “And I said, ‘I think I should go home,’ and you were like, ‘Okay, great. Let me walk you to your car.’”

“And you gave me a hug and you sent me on my way. And that was exactly [it],” she mentioned.

Jennifer added, “We just — we need each other, and we also need to give ourselves and each other permission to be where we are.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Family Switch actress signified the importance of self-acceptance, explaining, “We have to allow ourselves to not be perfect all the time, to not be in the mood all the time, to not be smiley.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer disclosed she is currently getting in shape for season 2 of her Apple TV thriller, The Last Thing He Told Me.

“I have to box in it just for a minute. But you can't box for a minute without like a month or two of hard training. It's just the hardest thing in the world,” she concluded.