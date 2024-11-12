Ellie Goulding's son makes adorable rare social media appearance

Ellie Goulding shares adorable photo of her and son Arthur on Instagram

Ellie Goulding and her son Arthur had an adorable moment together as the duo posed for a rare snap.

The Love Me Like You Do singer took to her Instagram on Sunday to share some highlights from her recent trip to Los Angeles.

In one of the photos in the carousel, the Grammy-award nominated singer, who welcomed her son in April 2021, shared a sweet moment with him as they dressed up in Marvel characters, Spiderman and Miles Morales, in what appeared to be for recent Halloween festivities.

Goulding is seen planting a kiss on her son's cheek as she cuddled him close for the sweet photo.

Previously, the Brightest Blue songstress also gave a glimpse of her son's musical inclinations as she revealed how he reacted to her 2023 album Higher Than Heaven.

“That's the best thing, that this album I get to see his reaction which is the greatest of all," Goulding gushed during This Morning TV show interview. "Not when he puts his fingers in his ears to some of them.”



“But mostly... he loves Miracle and he loves How Long Will I Love You for some reason. That one too."

Goulding shares her son Arthur with her ex-husband Casper Jopling, with whom she separated after four and a half year of marriage.