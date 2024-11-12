Keke Palmer opens up about difficult experience on 'Scream Queens'

Keke Palmer is opening up about her difficult time filming Ryan Murphy's Scream Queens.

In her upcoming memoir, Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative, Palmer shares personal anecdotes from her career, including her two seasons on the Fox series alongside Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Skyler Samuels, and Lea Michele.

Palmer recounts a particularly tense encounter with Murphy, who allegedly called her "unprofessional" after she kept a prior business obligation instead of reporting to set. "It was kind of like I was in the dean's office," Palmer described.

"He was like, 'I've never seen you behave like this. I can't believe that you, out of all people, would do something like this.'"

Despite apologizing, Palmer sensed lingering tension. A co-star revealed that Murphy was still upset, trying to intimidate her. Palmer remained unfazed, recognizing the incident might have limited her future collaborations with Murphy.

Moreover, the actress experienced a disturbing racist remark from a white co-star, referred to as "Brenda." After suggesting they calm down and respect each other, Palmer was met with, "Keke, literally, just don't. Who do you think you are? Martin f—— Luther King?"

Palmer refused to internalize the hurt, affirming, "I'm not no victim. That's not my storyline, sweetie. I don't care what her ass said. If I allow what she said to cripple me, then she would."

In Master of Me, Palmer explores themes of boundaries, unconditional love, forgiveness, worthiness, vulnerability, and personal power. Her memoir publishes November 19.