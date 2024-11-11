Charli XCX, Chappell Roan face setback at MTV European Music Awards

Charlie XCX and Chappell Roan snubbed at MTV EMAs

Charli XCX and Chappell Roan's evening at the MTV European Music Awards didn't go as they might have planned.

The bloom clap crooner, who dominated the summer after her viral record Brat, failed to bag award at the music event on November 11, in Manchester.

The 32-year old singer, despite of receiving nominations in five categories including Best Video and Best Collaboration lost the race to Taylor Swift in both groups.

Charli also lost to Ariana Grande in Best Pop , RAYE for Best UK and Ireland.

Charli wasn’t alone, her pal Chappell was defeated by Sabrina Carpenter in the Best Song and Benson Boone for the Best New Artist.

Moreover, both the artists were then left behind by the all girls K-pop band, BLACKPINK member LISA in the Biggest Fan category.

However, it won't be too hard on the Good Luck, Babe! songstress on walking away unsuccessful, as she recently disclosed that she doesn’t even want to win any award at the Grammys next year.

In an interview with The Face in September, she admitted, “I'm kind of hoping I don't win because then everyone will get off my a**," she told the source.

Charli is also nominated in the next year’s Grammys with total seven nominations.

While both Charli and Chappell lost and didn’t attended the event, Taylor Swift dominated MTV European Music Awards, despite not being in attendance herself.

It is to mention here that the MTV European Music Awards' last year’s edition in Paris got cancelled due to the ongoing clashes in the Middle East.