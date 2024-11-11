Khloe Kardashian celebrates niece Dream's birthday party: Watch

Khloe Kardashian celebrates niece Dream Kardashian’s birthday party

Khloe Kardashian has recently proved she is the greatest aunt in the world by throwing a soccer-themed birthday party for her niece, Dream Kardashian.

On November 10, the 40-year-old socialite took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses of her beloved niece's eighth birthday celebrations.

In the viral photos, the Kardashian-Jenner clan were seen wearing matching blue jerseys with the initials of Dream written on the shirts.

The sports shirts were designed on a 'DK8' and 'Dreamville 8' coordinated theme.

In another clip, Khloe was asked her 8-year-old niece, "What is today, Dream?"

The little girl shyly replied to her dotting aunt, "My birthday."

Khloe wrote a sweet caption for Dream's 8th birthday, "My Dreamy Dream turned 8 today! Silk God Corey continued to be a birthday legend! The two birthday warriors! What a fun day!"

As Khloe’s post went viral on social media, many fans flooded the comments section with heartwarming birthday wishes, praising Khloe for being a wonderful aunt.

One fan commented, "She is always so loving with her family. Congratulations to this beautiful Dream. Love you guys!"

"You're the BEST auntie, mommy, daughter, friend... seriously the sweetest and rarest human being ever! I love and admire you more than words could ever say!! Happiest Birthday, Dreamy!" another admirer gushed.

It is worth noting that Dream is the daughter of Khloe’s brother, Rob Kardashian, and his ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna.