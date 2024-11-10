Britney Spears unsilenced: Scrapped 2016 conservatorship interview revealed

Britney Spears’ long-suppressed comments on her conservatorship have finally surfaced.

Back in 2016, during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show to promote her album Glory, the Princess of Pop alluded to her frustrations, explaining that her creativity was often limited by the conservatorship. However, her team swiftly cut the comments from the episode, preventing them from airing at the time.

Eight years later, the unaired footage emerged in an ITV special celebrating memorable moments from the talk show. During the interview, Ross probed Spears about her increased involvement in Glory, to which she cautiously replied, “Well, um, there’s a lot of reasons, but I won’t get into the whole story.”

After Ross reassured her, Spears opened up, saying, “Since the conservatorship … I felt like a lot of the things were planned for me to do and… being told what to do. For this [album], I wanted to make it my baby, and I was very strategic about the way I did it.”

Fans have been eager to see this moment since a studio audience member revealed it online in 2016. Spears herself reflected on the incident in her memoir, The Woman in Me, noting how that part of the interview was mysteriously omitted.