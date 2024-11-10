Halle, Chloe Bailey turn heads at recent awards show amid DDG drama

Halle Bailey and her elder sister, Chloe Bailey, made stunning appearances at the awards show in Los Angeles amid the drama with Halle's ex-boyfriend, DDG.

The Bailey sisters attended the 3rd Annual Femme It Forward 'Giver Her FlowHERS' Awards Gala on November 8, 2024.

Halle wore a beautiful white maxi dress, which she paired with a silver choker necklace for the event.

This striking appearance of Halle followed her recent comments about her ex-boyfriend, rapper DDG.

For the unversed, on November 6, the 27-year-old rapper brought their 11-month-old son onto YouTuber Kai Cenat's live-streaming channel without Halle's consent.

After this bold move by her former partner, the Do It hitmaker took to her X account to call out the rap star.

Halle penned her concern which reads, "Hi everyone. Just so you know, I am out of town and I don't approve of my baby being on a stream tonight."

"I wasn't told or notified, and I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people. I am his mother and protector, and I am saddened that I wasn't notified, especially when I am out of town," the 24-year-old singer added.

In a follow-up tweet, Halle confessed that she's been battling severe postpartum and criticised DDG for not respecting her boundaries.

"As a woman experiencing severe postpartum, there are boundaries that I wish to be respected. No one knows what someone is going through until they snap," she opened up.

The Hold Up singer has not commented on the matter yet.

It is important to note that Halle and DDG have been romantically linked since January 2022.

However, the couple announced their breakup in October this year via Instagram stories.

The two are now co-parenting their son, Halo, who they welcomed in 2023.