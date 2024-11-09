Rebel Wilson marks Daughter Royce’s second birthday in style

Rebel Wilson celebrates her daughter Royce's 2nd Birthday

Rebel Wilson appeared to be a dotting mother as she celebrated her beloved daughter Royce's second birthday with boom on Thursday.

The Pitch Perfect star was all excited and in good spirits as her beloved child turned two on November 7, marking her day by sharing adorable photos.

In on of the pictures, Wilson shared on her Instagram stories, the little fairy is seen posing with a Disney cake.

The cake was lit with large gold candles with white and gold icing with figures of Disney princess Cinderella, Bella and Aroura placed on top of it.

“Happy 2nd birthday Royce!” was written on the top of the cake.

Earlier, in 2022 after the birth of baby girl, Wilson revealed the reason why she chose daughter’s name Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson.

“I wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one,” she told People Magazine.

The Senior Year actress explained, “Lillian and Elizabeth are both family names carried by women in my family who I admire.”

In 2023 while discussing her mother’s day with an outlet, Wilson gushed over her daughter saying, “Royce is so cute, she's teething right now. So I was up at like, 4:45 am this morning with her. She's the most adorable gorgeous baby."

"Royce is such a miracle. And if she's my only child, then amazing," she further added.

It is to mention here that Royce was born on November 7th, 2022 via surrogate.