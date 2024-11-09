Chappell Roan's unlikely influence of Freddie Mercury on her music

Chappell Roan credits Freddie Mercury and Rami Malek's Oscar-winning performance in Bohemian Rhapsody for igniting her passion for pop music.

In an intimate conversation at the Grammy Museum, Roan shared how a pivotal scene from the biopic changed her career trajectory.

"That scene, whenever they're performing Live Aid and they're performing 'Radio Ga Ga' and they're doing that part, [thumping]? That changed my career. It pivoted and I was like, 'I will do whatever it takes,'" Roan revealed.

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter was captivated by Queen's iconic 1985 Live Aid performance, where Mercury led the crowd in synchronized clapping. Carlile asked if Roan connected her queerness to the movie, but Roan explained it was more about the collective energy.

"I wasn't there yet... I think it was like I just would do anything to feel that way in a crowd. I just thought to myself, 'How do I do something that I can look out and have everyone do the same thing like that?' It was so powerful to just be like, to all do the same movement," Roan said.

The Pinky Pony Club singer's own music has replicated this energetic dynamic. Her setlist staple HOT TO GO! features audience members spelling out the song's title, while Femininomenon includes a call-and-response bridge.

Collaborator Daniel Nigro noted how Roan's live performances have fueled her success.

"You started playing shows, then you were seeing how people were responding to that... I think that was also a moment of, oh, we can push it even further," Nigro said.

She agreed, emphasising her focus on crafting songs for live interaction. "It was like I knew the whole time I just wanted to write songs that would be amazing live to interact with the audience."

Roan's hard work paid off with five 2025 Grammy nominations, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Pop Vocal Album.

