Sabrina Carpenter releases emotional video message after Grammy nods

Sabrina Carpenter has set the bar high with her six Grammy nominations.

As reported by Daily Mail, the Recording Academy announced the 67th Annual Grammy Awards nominations on November 8, 2024.

The Espresso hitmaker, who is being nominated for the first time, bagged six nominations in the next year's awards show.

Sabrina has secured nods in six top categories for next year’s show including, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Solo Album and Best New Artist.

According to Billboard magazine, the Taste singer has been nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her popular track Espresso.

However, she has also secured Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for her bestselling music album, Short n’ Sweet.

On the other hand, the Song of the Year category is for her renowned song Please Please Please.

Sabrina has also been nominated for the prestigious Best New Artist category for her remarkable performances.

The On My Way singer took to her Instagram handle to express heartfelt gratitude over her recent milestone and posted a video clip featuring herself.

The globally known songwriter shared her emotional reaction to her first-ever nominations at the Grammys.

Sabrina penned, "Us on the tour bus this morning take a shot every time we scream like fr headphone warning."

"This is the first year I’ve watched the live stream where I heard my name! I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t dreamt about this day my whole life so I am filled with gratitude- Thank you @recordingacademy," she added.

This milestone came during Sabrina’s fifth concert tour, Short n’ Sweet.

Reportedly, she will next perform in San Francisco, United States of America on November 9, 2024.