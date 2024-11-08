Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce given a reality check

Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce considered a failed celebrity

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce, who seems be head over heels for the Eras Tour's performer, is being seen as a failed celebrity.

The Karma singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end began dating in August 2023 after Kelce’s failed attempt to give her his number along with a friendship band at the Eras Tour show.

Since then, the two have become the ‘it’ couple and have remained in the news.

However, this time it is not their PDA-packed appearance that created the buzz; rather it is a controversial moment at a TV show.

As per Page Six, Jeopardy! clue takes a subtle dig at Travis Kelce’s unprecedented fame post his relationship with the Long Live hitmaker alluding to the reason of his fame as his association with the global pop icon.

During the November 9 episode of one of the oldest TV shows, the $200 clue for the category “The TV Show in Question” was, “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? is hosted by this man who's maybe more famous as a BF than as a three time Super Bowl champ.”

A contestant named Derek responded, “Who is Travis Kelce?” which was confirmed as the right answer by the show host Ken Jennings.

The viral moment sent fans into frenzy.

Fans flocked to social media to side with the Super Bowl Champion.

One fan wrote, “Jeopardy was NASTY with travis kelce today.”

Another fan chimed in, “Jeopardy with some Travis Kelce shade tonight.”

Even though, such remarks offend fans, but Travis seems to enjoy ‘being Swift's arm candy’.

“It’s the life I chose, I guess,” said Kelce on CBS Mornings in September. “I have fun with it.”

“It comes with the territory of wanting to do fun activities like this and signing up for cool sponsorships like this and endorsements,” he reiterated.

However, this is not the first time that the authenticity of their relationship has been questioned.

Just few days back, Kim Kardashian predicted that the relationship between the 14-time Grammy winner and podcast New Heights cohost will soon implode.