Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce faces criticism for new move

Travis Kelce played the game after attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on the weekend

Travis Kelce who played the latest NFL game on Monday at Arrowhead Stadium after making an appearance at his pop superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert, is facing backlash for celebrating his latest win.

Following the Kansas City Chiefs’ win on Monday, the tight end, 35, took to Instagram on Wednesday, to celebrate the winning match and posted a carousel of pictures.

“Arrowhead at night,” he captioned the post.

However, the celebratory post was not met with enthusiasm but rather social media users expressed their disappointment in the NFL star for choosing to celebrate the game while being silent on the ongoing elections in US.

“bb love you but feel like maybe this could have been rescheduled to post any day but today,” one person commented, while another noted, “trav i love u but pls read the room.”

A third chimed in, “Travis pls not right now we’re mourning,” and a fourth commented, “Not today Travis.”

While the Anti-Hero hitmaker has always openly expressed her political views and even endorsed a candidate, Kelce has never been vocal about his political stance.