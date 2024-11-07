Selena Gomez's boyfriend Benny Blanco 'keeps her safe' amid health issues

Selena Gomez responds humiliating comments through explaining health issue

Selena Gomez's boyfriend Benny Blanco never fails to guard the singer as he was captured giving a protective hug during their stroll in Los Angeles.

The Wizards of Waverly Place star was seen getting ill at ease while making public appearance. For which, Benny extended a gesture of warmth through wrapping arm around his girlfriend.

Moreover, Selena flaunted a dark navy long coat with a brown scarf. Meanwhile, Benny stratified a hoodie over his 90s style t-shirt which had an embossed Lucy Van Pelt picture from the classic comic strip, Peanuts.

The text on shirt read, "The stress is getting to me."

According to Daily Mail, their outing comes after the Good For You vocalist got body shamed on the pictures captured at the screening of her new film, Emilia Perez.

Reacting to the humiliating comments on social media, the 32-year-old wrote explaining, "This makes me sick.. I have SEBO in my small intestine. It flares up."

Back in 2017, Selena underwent Kidney transplant and later she was diagnosed with SIBO, a small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, which can be caused by diseases or an abdominal surgery.

While conversing about her health update, she stated, "I don't care that I don't look like a stick figure."

"I don't have that body. End of story. No I am not a victim. I'm just human," she added.

Work wise, Selena Gomez movies include, Cinderella Story (2008), Monte Carlo (2011), and Spring Breakers (2012).