Margot Robbie spotted with Australian friend days after giving birth

Margot Robbie steps out in L.A with her newborn baby boy

Hollywood's charming star, Margot Robbie stunned onlookers as she stepped out with her baby boy in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Robbie looked fresh as she took her newly born for a stroll along with her close friend Ashleigh Brewer on November 5.

The Barbie star dazzled in a black low-cut top with breezy white shirt and matching pants as she opted for a casual outfits for the outing.

The first-time mother was caught on camera while flashing a million-dollar smile to her little angle who was laying in the stroller.

The two-time People's Choice Awards winner wore a gold chain and designer sunglasses to elevate her looks.

Robbie and Brewer, who first met at a beloved Aussie soap, Neighbours: A New Chapter in 2009, still enjoys the strong bond.

However, Robbie left the show to purse her career in Hollywood in 2011, while Brewer continued her TV journey.

Earlier in 2018 Brewer opened up about her friendship with Robbie in conversation with an Australian magazine, saying: “She’s been my number-one supporter from the beginning. I respect her opinions and advice wholeheartedly. Having her there to lean on is so encouraging.”

Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley welcomed their first baby on October 17. The couple and their family had been quite on the news of the baby in order to guard his privacy.