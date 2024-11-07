Prince William confronted by protesters, forced to flee event through back door

Prince William was forced to make a hasty exit through a back door after being confronted by a vocal group of anti-monarchy protesters during his visit to South Africa.



The Prince of Wales, who was wrapping up his tour, was ambushed by the rowdy demonstrators as he visited Kalk Bay in Cape Town this morning.

As the future King approached, the protesters shouted, “Go home now!” – forcing the royal to quietly slip out of the venue, according to GB News’s Royal Correspondent.

While William has largely enjoyed a warm reception during his four-day visit to South Africa, his trip has not been without controversy.

On Thursday, he was met by a group of anti-monarchy protesters in Cape Town, some of whom held signs reading, "William, you have no sovereignty in our country."

The protests come amid the Prince's participation in events leading up to the Earthshot Prize Awards 2024, which he is in South Africa to promote.

Despite the criticism, the Prince received a largely positive welcome, with the royal tour focusing on environmental initiatives.

Princess Kate did not accompany her husband, staying in the UK with their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis —who were reportedly watching the Earthshot ceremony from their Windsor home.

One protester voiced frustration on Thursday, holding a sign that read he was upset the Prince had not visited South Africa’s townships to "see the suffering" firsthand.

Nevertheless, the ceremony, held the night before, went ahead as planned with the Prince walking the green carpet, despite the growing protests surrounding his visit.