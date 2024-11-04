Liam Payne's funeral to be held in UK this week

Liam Payne tragically passed away at the age of 31 after falling from a balcony

Liam Payne met his unfortunate demise on October 16th, 2024.

The late singer’s funeral is confirmed to take place later this week, almost a month after his tragic death.

Payne’s private funeral will honour the life of the former One Direction member, following the global fan vigils in recent weeks.

Arrangements have been made for the father-of-one's body to arrive in the UK on November 4th.

Reports have stated that Payne’s body has been moved from the morgue in Buenos Aires to the historic British Cemetery in the northern part of the Argentine capital last week, after the grieving father was given permission by prosecutors.

According to the Argentinian newspaper La Nacion, in a recent meeting, Geoff was informed that he was permitted to return to the UK with his son’s body, two weeks after his arrival in the Country after Liam’s tragic fall to death.

"All the documents are ready for the former One Direction singer to return to his homeland so a funeral can take place there next week," it stated.

“When Geoff Payne reached Argentina on October 18, he was told the repatriation process could take between four and five days, but because of the circumstances surrounding his son's death things took longer than expected."

After the Strip That Down singer’s untimely death, fans have filed a petition calling for a new legislation in support of mental health protection of stars in the entertainment industry.