Dua Lipa drops major tease about her next 'big' move

Dua Lipa offers inside glimpse into live album

Dua Lipa is offering an inside scoop on her future plans as she gears up for her new live album.

The 29-year-old, who took to the stage at the Royal Albert Hall in London previous month, is reportedly working to release the show as a standalone record.

A source close to the development opened up to The Sun, confirming her plans to provide her fans with the best music this year.

The insider reported, "Dua wanted to give something back to her fans after an amazing year. She’s dabbled with live releases before, such as with her Brit Awards performance but this is the first time she will release a full live album.

"It’s expected to be announced in the coming weeks."

Dua caroled some of her best hits such as Don’t Start Now, Be the One as well as Barbie’s Dance the Night, performing a duet of Cold Heart with Sir Elton Jonn as a cherry on top.

Following in the footsteps of Adele and Kylie Minogue, the singer is reportedly setting her eyes on An Audience with Dua Lipa, which is slated to appear on ITV1 ahead of the festive period.