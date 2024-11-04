Cynthia Erivo ditches green for chic black gown at 'Wicked' press tour

Ariana Grande locked hands with 'Wicked' co-star at Australian premiere

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo kicked off the global press tour for Wicked in Australia.

On Sunday, November 3, the duo made stunning appearances at the "Journey Through Oz" event at Sydney’s State Theatre, celebrating the Australian premiere of the highly anticipated film adaptation.

Erivo, who portrays Elphaba, ditched her signature green-coded look for a black strapless gown with a structured skirt that flared out at the hips.

The 37-year-old actress matched 31-year-old Grande’s jewellery with a chic black and white choker that perfectly complemented her ensemble.

Meanwhile, channelling their respective characters from the beloved musical, the 7 Rings hitmaker wore a voluminous pink gown with a fitted bodice and puff sleeves, complemented by sheer fabric adorned with sparkling details and a full skirt.

To enhance her Glinda look, she accessorised with a diamond butterfly choker and ring. The Bang Bang singer pulled back dark blonde locks in a sleek ponytail, with one loose curl framing her face.

On the yellow brick carpet, a nod to the iconic Yellow Brick Road, the duo held hands and posed alongside their Wicked co-stars, including Grande’s boyfriend Ethan Slater, Jeff Goldblum, Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey, and Marissa Bode.