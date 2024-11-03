Jennifer Garner defends Ben Affleck amid his split from Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Garner 'stabilising influence' to Ben Affleck amid JLo split: Source

Jennifer Garmer shows her support to ex-husband Ben Affleck after he ended his two-year marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

A source told In Touch Weekly, “Garner is a stabilising influence, and she’s been a huge support throughout his split.”

“They’re the best of friends and there’s no awkwardness between them,” dished an insider while speaking Garner and Affleck’s friendship.

The source revealed, “Affleck got a key come and go as he pleases, and he’s been spending a ton of time at [Garner’s] place, coming over for dinners and hanging with the kids.”

“It’s great for his state of mind and the kids love having him around,” said an insider.

However, Garner’s current boyfriend John Miller got uncomfortable with Affleck’s camaraderie with the 13 Going On 30 actress.

“Privately, Miller has been known to find it a little bit intimidating that she’s still so close to Ben… Especially when he’s reminded about their red-hot connection back in the day,” stated an insider.

The source reflected, “Miller is very clear he’s not looking to force Ben out of Jen’s life, but the 24/7 nature of their relationship is just becoming way too much.”

“Whenever they’re together, Ben’s blowing her up with random questions. And now they’re doing this movie together, it’s really got him questioning where he stands,” explained an insider.

The source added, “Garner has assured Miller and everyone else that she’s still all in, but you can’t blame the guy for wanting some actions to back up her words.”