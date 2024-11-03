Margot Robbie welcomes first baby with Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are now a family of three!

Margot Robbie has now become a mom with the arrival of her firstborn child.

The Barbie actress gave birth to a baby boy, who she shares with her husband Tom Ackerley, according to a People Magazine source.

After breaking the news that she was expecting, Robbie made her first appearance in July, with her husband.

The 34-year-old actress donned a chic black and white polka dot dress with a shawl-like sleeve and an asymmetrical skirt.

Since July, the Suicide Squad star has been seen rocking maternity fashion while effortlessly going out and about.

The Birds of Prey actress and her beau Ackerley first met in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française, in which he worked as an assistant director and she played the role of Celine Joseph.

The couple then got married in December 2016 in an intimate ceremony in Australia's Byron Bay.

This comes after Ackerley shared how Robbie and him manage their personal and professional lives, in conversation with The Sunday Times, in June.

"[We spend] 24 hours a day [together]," he said. "It’s seamless. We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing."

Further details about the new-born, his name and birthdate are yet to be confirmed.

The new parents have officially not made an announcement yet.