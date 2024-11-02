Ariana Grande receives warm welcome from fans as she lands in Sydney

Ariana Grande looked radiant as she met with fans at the Sydney airport.

Ariana Grande arrived in Sydney, Australia for the premiere of her movie Wicked.

As the star landed in the city on Saturday, she was met with excited fans who wanted to be up close with their favourite singer.

The 31-year-old star was thrilled to sign autographs and take pictures with her fans and admirers.

Grande looked radiant as she calmly made her way through the crowd waving at her fans and posed for pictures.

The 7 rings singer was dressed in pink from head to toe and showed off her sleek figure in a pink Burberry wool kilt with a frayed hem.

Her attire was completed with a matching pink top and Burberry kitten heels decorated in the brand’s iconic check design while also sporting a check patterned bowling bag.

She was accompanied by her 32-year-old boyfriend Ethan Slater and 37-year-old co-star Cynthia Erivo.

The SpongeBob SquarePants actor sported a more subtle and casual look than his pop star girlfriend.

He showed up in black chinos, a matching jumper, and covered his head with a baseball cap.

Whereas, Cynthia was spotted rocking an oversized green puffer jacket that she paired with a military style hat with matching chunky heels.