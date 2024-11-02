Bruce Springsteen checks up on Jeremy Allen White-led biopic progress

Jeremy Allen White is playing Bruce Springsteen in the upcoming biopic

Bruce Springsteen made a surprise appearance on the set of the Jeremy Allen White-starring biopic.

The Daily Mail reported on Friday, November 1, that the Boss himself visited the New Jersey set, where filming began four days earlier.

Springsteen was warmly welcomed by writer and director Scott Cooper and Warren Zanes, who authored Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska 1982, the book on which the upcoming movie is based.

The 75-year-old rockstar looked much younger than his age, sporting baggy jeans paired with a matching jacket and brown Chukka boots.

He completed his trendy ensemble with a pair of black sunglasses while sporting his short salt-and-pepper hair in a neat, sharp look.

In addition to Jeremy Allen White, who plays Springsteen in the film, the cast includes Johnny Cannizzaro as E Street Band member Steven Van Zandt, Jeremy Strong as Jon Landau, Springsteen's manager and record producer, and Stephen Graham as Douglas Springsteen, Bruce's father, with whom he had a complicated relationship.

Harrison Gilbertson, Odessa Young and Paul Walter Hauser also join the stellar line-up.

The film will chronicle Springsteen's journey in creating his sixth studio album, Nebraska, which marked a departure from his earlier work with its stripped-down sound.