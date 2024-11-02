Coldplay divides K-Pop fans after ditching BTS for TWICE

BTS ARMY was expecting that Coldplay would choose BTS or Jin for the upcoming concerts

Coldplay has sparked a split among K-pop fans following the announcement that TWICE will perform as their special guest during the Seoul concert.

On Friday, November 1, the British rock band revealed the dates for their upcoming show in Seoul on X, formerly Twitter, featuring the South Korean girl group as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour.

Shortly after the announcement, BTS ARMY flooded the comments section, expressing surprise and concern.

"What? TWICE is a special guest? Really? Wow! Awesome! But what about BTS?" one fan wrote. Another user questioned, "No hate to TWICE, but did Coldplay just snub BTS' Jin?"

"We were expecting a Coldplay and BTS collab!!! [crying and disappointed emoji]," a third user lamented.

While some fans voiced disappointment, many others expressed excitement for Coldplay's collaboration with TWICE, encouraging others to support the girl group, stating, "BTS is currently in military service; we should be happy for TWICE."

Another noted, "It’s important to give other K-pop groups opportunities to help Korean music expand!"

The expectation for a Coldplay-BTS collaboration stems from their past work together.

Jin’s solo single The Astronaut was co-written with Coldplay’s Chris Martin, and Jin performed it live for the first time during the band’s concert in Argentina.

Leading up to Jin’s military enlistment on June 12, fans speculated that Martin was hinting at a future collaboration that hasn’t been officially announced.

The theme of Jin's nickname, Moon, was highlighted as Coldplay changed their display picture to showcase the phases of the moon.

Additionally, Martin was seen wearing a Wootteo pin, and the band brought the plushie character to their concerts.

Despite some disappointment among fans, the majority are happy to see TWICE take the stage with Coldplay.