Coldplay to perform with special guest at Seoul concert

Coldplay to share the stage with special guest TWICE in Seoul

Coldplay has made a surprise revelation for fans attending their Music of the Spheres World Tour.

On Friday, November 1, the iconic British rock band announced that TWICE will be joining them for their much-anticipated Seoul stop.

The nine-member powerhouse will grace the stage at Goyang Stadium next year, bringing their electrifying energy to Coldplay's concerts.

"We're thrilled to announce that @JYPETWICE will be our Special Guest for the Seoul shows in April 2025! #MOTSWT," the band captioned their announcement post.

According to South Korean news outlet Soompi, the nine member-girl group—Chaeyoung, Dahyun, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Jihyo, Mina, Momo, Sana, and Tzuyu—will perform alongside Coldplay’s vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey.

The tour, which kicked off at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica on March 18, 2022, is being staged to promote Coldplay’s ninth and tenth studio albums, Music of the Spheres (2021) and Moon Music (2024).

After touring across Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and Oceania, the Music of the Spheres World Tour will wrap up at London's Wembley Stadium on September 8, 2025.