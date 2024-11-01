Jamie Lee Curtis hints at possible return to 'Halloween': 'Never say never'

The original 'Final Girl' went on to star in seven additional 'Halloween' films

Jamie Lee Curtis may have officially bid farewell to Laurie Strode with 2022’s Halloween Ends, but that door isn’t completely shut.

During a phone interview with Entertainment Weekly published on October 31, the Oscar-winning actress reflected on her history with the legendary horror series that launched her career — and slyly hinted that Laurie’s journey may not be over just yet.

As the conversation turned from her latest ventures to her horror legacy, Curtis, 65, teased the Halloween franchise’s future in a classic horror twist.

“I have hung up my bell-bottoms and my pale blue button-down shirt, and I have relinquished [Laurie] to the ages,” she said, grateful for her journey as the famed character and horror’s first “Final Girl,” a trope referring to the last female survivor who confronts the killer.

“And yet,” she added with a hint of mystery, "if I've learned anything in my 65 years on the planet, it’s never say never. Goodbye.”

With that, she hung up the phone, leaving fans to wonder if Laurie Strode might one day face the masked menace again.

Curtis has portrayed Laurie in seven films, starting with her debut in the original Halloween in 1978.