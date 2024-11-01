Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West's Halloween video goes viral

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West has sparked fans frenzy as her latest stunt with friends went viral.

The Kardashians star’s and Ye’s sweetheart dressed up as a Disney Princess in a charming Halloween video posted on Instagram Thursday, October 31.

While North’s father Kanye West is busy celebrating the festive season in Tokyo, the 11-year-old drew massive attention as she wore a pale green gown and a matching tiara embodying the character of 2009’s film The Princess and the Frog: Princess Tiana.

Kris Jenner’s granddaughter completed her look with white lace gloves and metallic eyeshadow.

In the video, the dressed-up Princess Tiana can be seen with other “DISNEY DIVAS”. Dressed as Elsa, Moana, Snow White and other beloved princesses are Khloe’s niece’s friends in their Halloween looks.

The girls are in playful and jovial mood swaying to the song playing in the background.

As of Kim Kardashian’s appearance for the holiday, the SKIMS founder opted for albino alligator look consequently taking the internet by storm.

For the unversed, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kenye West – with whom she shares four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm – in 2021 after almost 7 years of marriage.