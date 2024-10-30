Nina Dobrev engaged to Shaun White after four years of dating

Shaun White revealed he had been planning proposing to Nina Dobrev for months

Nina Dobrev is ready to walk down the aisle with Shaun White after four years of dating!

The Vampire Diaries star, 35, and the Olympic snowboarder, 38, announced the happy news on Instagram Wednesday, October 30, sharing photos of the dreamy proposal and their joy.

“She said YES,” White captioned the post, while Dobrev playfully wrote, “RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé.”

In a Vogue interview also published on Wednesday, the affianced couple revealed White actually proposed to Dobrev earlier in October, crafting an elaborate setup that tricked her into thinking they were attending an intimate Vogue/CFDA dinner with Anna Wintour.

When she arrived at New York’s Golden Swan, she found White waiting under a white floral arch surrounded by rose petals and candles. “I went into shock. I just froze and stared at him,” she recalled to Vogue, laughing as she remembered initially exclaiming, “No!” in disbelief before finally saying yes.

After White placed a five-carat Lorraine Schwartz ring on her finger, the couple celebrated with friends until 1 a.m. “We eventually realised — other than the caviar — we hadn’t eaten anything. So we ordered Shake Shack and dumplings,” Dobrev shared.

White revealed that he’d been planning to propose for months, with earlier attempts thwarted during their summer trip and later in South Africa. The couple first met in 2019 and have been together since 2020.