Jennifer Lopez gets emotional during last project with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez, an American singer and actress, is now back on the big screen with her recent movie Unstoppable, produced by her ex-lover Ben Affleck.

The story is about a wrestler who rose above his limitations to become a national champion, while only having one leg.

The On The Floor hitmaker has played the character of a devoted mother of Anthony Robles, a real-life wrestler born with one leg.

Ben, who worked hard on this project with Jennifer, was eager to support this heartwarming storyline.

The ex-couple's collaboration brings passion and energy to the role where the 55-year-old actress guides her son through difficult challenges.

In the recently released trailer of the upcoming movie, the powerful mother and son duo can be seen figuring out hurdles making it clear that Unstoppable is more than just a sports movie.

Jennifer and Ben, who tied the knot in 2021, have worked as a couple on their last project before deciding to part ways.