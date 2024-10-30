'Scary Movie' masterminds Mayans brothers reuniting to revive the franchise

The brothers were not involved in the 3rd, 4th, or 5th instalment ending in 2013

Scary Movie fans can finally stop holding their breath as the original masterminds behind the iconic horror-spoof franchise are returning for a reboot.

After a reboot was officially announced earlier this year the Wayans brothers — who wrote, directed, and starred in the first two films — confirmed their return to the franchise after nearly two decades.

The happy news was announced in an October 29 Instagram post by Marlon — the youngest among ten siblings, including his three brothers and six sisters.

Alongside a photo of Ghostface, the 52-year-old comedian, actor, and writer shared, “WE’RE BACK!!! After nearly 20 years, the Wayans brothers are finally going to give the fans what they’ve been asking for.”

According to Deadline, the brothers will co-write the upcoming film with longtime collaborator Rick Alvarez, aiming for a theatrical release next year. While the Wayans haven’t been involved since Scary Movie 2 in 2001, the franchise went on to produce three more films, ending with Scary Movie 5 in 2013.

Originally known for its parodies of Scream and The Sixth Sense, the Scary Movie series propelled stars like Anna Faris and Regina Hall to fame. Keenen Mayans, 66, directed the first two films, while Marlon and Shawn, 53, co-starred.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the new Scary Movie and work with each other again," the brothers said in a statement via Deadline.