Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce leaving Kansas City Chiefs?

Taylor Swift’s footballer boyfriend Travis Kelce seems to have got tired of playing football and is gearing up to switch career.

NFL star along with his brother and cohost of podcast New Heights Jason Kelce have released a teaser of an uncoming Christmas song.

For consecutive three years, Kansas City Chiefs tight-end’s brother, in collaboration with his with his former Eagles teammates Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson, have come up with a special holiday album.

This year the album would be titled A Philly Special Christmas Party.

New Heights' official X (formerly Twitter) account showed the 35-year-old belting out some lyrics of the song.

The clip which though primarily features Jason and other collaborators includes the Super Bowl Champion’s voice in the background.

Fans are highly impressed by his singing chops and flooded X with compliments and support.

One user commented: “Give travis his grammy.”

Second fan chimed in, “Travis never beating the disney prince singing allegations.”

“Wow Travis u can sing, is there anything this man can't do?” third commented gushing over multi-talented star.

Some fans are even likening him with other acclaimed singers with one user in particular writing “Ummmmm Travis singing sounds like John Legend.”

With a singer girlfriend by his side to hone his singing skills, he seems to have a promising career in the music industry.

The FX series Grotesquerie actor and the Karma singer, who began dating in August 2023 are said to be ready to take their relationship to the next level.