'Yellowstone' star Kevin Costner's secret to finding love after 60

Following his divorce from Christine Baumgartner, Kevin Costner is getting back into the dating scene.

The 69-year-old actor recently bragged about knowing how to meet women, and it seems he's putting those skills to use.

A source close to Kevin revealed to Life & Style that he's been going on discreet dates with trusted and vetted women, arranged by friends. "He's having some good rebound fun," the insider shared.

Kevin's romantic life made headlines in December 2023 when he was linked to Jewel, 50. Although both denied a romantic relationship, speculation persisted.

"He's not quite as desperately pathetic as people think; he's learned his lesson getting too carried away like he did with Jewel," the source said.

The actor reportedly took Jewel's rejection badly and had been "moping" since his divorce.

Friends intervened, setting him up on dates to help him regain his social life and self-respect. "He's got his sexy spark back," the insider concluded.

In an October 17 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kevin addressed his dating life. When Rachel Smith mentioned fans "shipping" him with Hoda Kotb, Kevin replied, "Well, look, I'm not on a national dating service. I appreciate the goodwill."

Rachel offered to play matchmaker, but Kevin confidently stated, "Look, you know, I know how to meet girls if I have to."

Hoda, 60, previously discussed the rumored romance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, saying, "Wait, what?" After being filled in, she joked, "Well, if the viewers want it."

A source previously revealed what Kevin seeks in a partner: "Kevin's not opposed to dating an actress, but he wants a woman who wants to be loved — not one who's on the fence about having a real relationship. She must love kids, have a career, and be open to signing a prenup."