Prince Harry receives shocking news from Princess Eugenie about Portugal property

Prince Andrew's younger daughter Princess Eugenie is said to be planning to say goodbye to Portugal for good as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly purchased a property near her residence.

The Princess York, who currently splits her time between London and Portugal, is reportedly considering a big move in the near future about her residence.

Eugenie, who tied the knot with Jack Brooksbank in 2018, is seriously considering a more permanent move to the UK, which would allow her more time with the royal family, according to Express UK.

"Eugenie is adamant that she wants to head back to the U.K. on a more permanent basis and use the villa in Portugal as a holiday home," a source claimed to the publication.

It could be a shocking news for Harry and Meghan who have bought a house near Eugenie's mansion to spend time during their presence in Europe.

On the other hand, Eugenie - with her two young children - is apparently missing her close family, which includes sister Princess Beatrice and mom Sarah Ferguson.

"They are very close to their families and all like spending lots of quality time together with the children," the source added.

Eugenie and her family are currently spending a lot of time in Portugal and as the boys get a bit older, they are looking for kindergartens near to their London home and eventually schools in the U.K.