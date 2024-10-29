Ellie Goulding shares near death experience amid split from husband

Ellie Goulding, a British singer and songwriter, recently opened up about her experience when she almost froze to death.

The songstress, who recently parted ways with her husband after spending four beautiful years of togetherness, posted a heartfelt video revealing she took a 27-mile trek through the mountains.

Sharing her experience about the dangerous journey, the Love Me Like You Do singer admitted she felt like she might 'perish of cold' during the toughest challenge of her life.

Goulding said she tried everything to keep herself warm and cosy during the hiking.

In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a black raincoat and pulled-up hoodie covering her face with a muffler.

"Felt like giving you all a little video diary of life lately. As you can see I’m mostly in the studio with @jackrochon and I’m really quite boring," she wrote alongside the photos.

Using her hilarious sense of humour, she posted videos of herself struggling to unzip her dress and joked that now she had to sleep in it.

“I slept in a dress I couldn’t take off. Again. Exclusive duet with my son. Poured one of my new @serveddrinks cocktails so well I would have made Peggy proud. Had a day with my girl @siamusic . Stretched a fair bit. She’s cookin! Love to you all x.”

Ellie and her husband Caspar, who were once known as a happy couple, have decided to split this February after four years of marriage.

However, the couple seek privacy for the sake of their peace so that they can navigate through difficult challenges.