'Fight Club' director David Fincher to develop English version of 'Squid Game'

'Squid Game' season 2 is all set to stream on Netflix on December 26

Korean drama, Squid Game will reportedly be getting an English language version directed by American filmmaker, David Fincher.

According to the sources, Finch has been working with full committment on the action-thriller show for quite a few months and now Deadline has reported that the Gone Girl director will be obligating all his time in developing the spin-off in 2025.

The English spin-off of Squid Game is said to be written by Dennis Kelly, who is widely known for penning the scripts of Utopia, The Third Day and Matilda The Musical.

Supposedly, Fincher’s version of the Korean drama will have a special connection with his popular feature film, The Game.

The plot of the 1997 film also revolves around a businessman who ends up getting strangled in a deadly game that is beyond his control. The thriller movie starred Sean Penn and Micheal Douglas in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Squid Game’s second season is all set to release on Netflix on December 26. A short glimpse of the new season has been released for the fans. Besides that, the popular dystopian horror drama has been already renewed for the third and finale season.