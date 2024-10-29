Tobey Maguire sets high demands for studio to return in ‘Spider-Man 4’

Tobey Maguire asserts he will only return to superhero franchise for the right price

After Tom Holland and Zendaya were confirmed to return for the much-anticipated fourth instalment of the 2017 Spider-Man series, fans are speculating over the return of two other big names.

2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home delighted fans as Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire marked their surprise return to the franchise.

While Andrew has expressed his interest in returning to the role, Tobey is willing to return only if he is offered the right price, sources revealed to In Touch Weekly.

“The cheques for Spider-Man have been, for the last 22 years, the foundation of Tobey’s wealth and key to the prosperity of his entourage and team as well,” an insider in Tobey’s business and friend group shared.

The source explained that now that Tobey is “firmly back” after helping No Way Home “become the biggest moneymaker in the series, he’s not in the mood to let go and is negotiating to appear in the planned 2026 follow-up film.”

Per the close pal, Tobey “drives an extremely hard bargain and demands Tom Cruise-level paydays for these appearances.”

They continued, “Tobey has advisors who have been with him forever and endorse his hardball, high pressure tactics for getting these big jobs, especially when it comes to the role he will be remembered for.”

While the actor 49-year-old actor “will happily continue to do” with his defining superhero role, but he has made it clear that he will only return for the “giant cheque.”

“Tobey’s legendary poker skills also come into play, because he absolutely hates leaving money on the table – that drives him crazy,” the insider surmised.

It remains to be seen if the studios approve Tobey’s demands and are able to convince Andrew to a second round in the franchise.