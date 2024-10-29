Gisele Bündchen feels 'very lucky' to have baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bündchen, 44, is thrilled about her pregnancy with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, a source reveals to People magazine.

This will be her first child with Valente and third overall.

Bündchen feels fortunate and happy, enjoying life in Miami with her growing family. "Gisele's very happy in Miami. She enjoys her life there. Everyone's thriving," the source shares.

The baby's sex remains a surprise, as Bündchen prefers to find out at birth. She's several months pregnant and plans a home birth.

Bündchen considers herself "very lucky" to have met Valente, a jiu-jitsu instructor. "They started as friends, then seriously dated for over a year," the source explains.

Bündchen and Valente, 37, are eager for this new chapter. "Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter and look forward to creating a peaceful, loving environment for the whole family."

Bündchen shares son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11, with ex-husband Tom Brady, 47. Their divorce finalized in October 2022 after 13 years. Joint custody allows quality time with their children.

Bündchen and Valente's relationship began in November 2022, initially denying romance.

A source confirmed dating in February 2024: "They started dating in June 2023, taking it slow. Great friends first, she kept it private."