Courteney Cox gets emotional on Matthew Perry's first death anniversary

Courteney Cox remembers late Matthew Perry on his first death anniversary

Courteney Cox has recently honoured her late friend and co-star Matthew Perry on the first anniversary of his death.

On October 28, Cox, who played in Friends as Monica Geller, took to Instagram and posted two throwback photos from their hit show.

The first photo featured Cox and Perry gazing and smiling at each other, while the second picture showed the major cast of popular NBC sitcom including Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

In the caption, the Scream actress wrote a heartfelt note that read, “Missing you today and always,” alongside a heart emoji.

Cox also tagged the Matthew Perry Foundation on the post.

For the unversed, Perry died on October 28 last year from acute effects of ketamine at the age 54.

Not only Cox, Aniston also shared a slew of photos on social media as she remembered the late actor on his first death anniversary.

Earlier in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Cox reflected on her ongoing connection with the late Perry,

She said, “I think he’s probably one of the funniest human beings in the world. You know, he’s just so funny.”

Gushing over Perry, the actress mentioned, “He is genuinely a huge heart, obviously struggled. I’m so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years.”

“He visits me a lot, if we believe in that,” added Cox.