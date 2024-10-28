Angelina Jolie finds 'joy' with kids following tumultuous Brad Pitt split

Angelina Jolie raves about entering new stage with kids

Angelina Jolie isn’t letting go of her kids anytime soon following her tumultuous split with former husband Brad Pitt.

The Maria actress, who often prefers to work with her children in various projects, raved about her love for their career aspirations as they forge their own paths.

The 49-year-old expressed excitement while she discussed just how much she cherishes and “loves this stage” of their lives.

During an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Academy Award winner couldn’t stop swooning about her kids’ collaboration with her in the near future.

Angelina, who shares kids Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Knox and Vivienne with the Fight Club actor, told the outlet, "I love it, I love it when it’s with me or not with me. They do their own thing too, and I love them as people. It’s been, it’s really nice.

"Some people are even more comfortable maybe with the baby stage; I love this stage. I love living this life with them and watching them just do and be all the things that they are… uniquely different people. And yeah, very happy."

The mother-of-six talked about their unique characteristics as they look forward to creating their own space in the world.

This comes amid her ongoing legal battle and tumultuous split from Pitt, who faces past allegations of domestic violence and abuse.

Previously, Shiloh and Vivienne dropped ‘Pitt’ from their surname in a surprising blow to their relationship with the actor, showing unwavering support for their mother.