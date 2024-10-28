Jennifer Aniston remembers Matthew Perry on 'first death anniversary'

Matthew Perry passed away on October 28, 2023

Jennifer Aniston just dropped an extremely emotional post on Instagram remembering late friend, Matthew Perry on his first death anniversary.

Taking it to her Instagram, the Friends actress shared a bunch of rare pictures featuring Perry.

The first picture showed the two posing in a cool way for the camera. Meanwhile, the second picture, which is one of the most adorable clicks of Jennifer and Matthew, displayed the latter kissing the Murder Mystery actress’ forehead out of care and love.

The third picture and most emotional photo depicted a group hug from the sets of Friends. The never-seen-before snap included; Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer, besides Perry and Aniston.

The 55-year-old actress simply wrote ‘1 year’ in the caption followed by a heart, band-aid and dove emoji. She even shared the name of the late actor’s organization named as, ‘Matthew Perry Foundation.’

The 17 Again actor passed away on October 28, 2023, leaving his friends, family and fans, in absolute bits. He had a history of struggling with drugs and alcohol. One of the reasons behind his death included ‘acute effects of Ketamine’.



Before his death, Matthew Perry wrote his memoir titled, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, that majorly includes battle with addiction and the time he spent on TV series, Friends.