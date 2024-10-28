Zoe Saldaña gushes over her ‘genuine’ pal Nicole Kidman in Lioness Season 2

Zoe Saldaña shares her working epxerience with Nicole Kidman in Lioness season 2

Zoe Saldaña has recently reflected on her friendship with Nicole Kidman while filming Lioness Season 2.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the Guardians of the Galaxy actress revealed that her “beautiful friendship” with Nicole was important in revisiting season two, which was premiered on October 27.

Zoe, who is an executive producer alongside Nicole, said, “I feel like it gets easier to collaborate with people that you're familiar with, and we do have a beautiful friendship — it's genuine.”

Addressing the common factor between her and Nicole, the Avatar actress shared they “have a lot of things in common… We're both Geminis!”

“The one thing that I admire so much about Nicole is that she's very passionate about what she does. She loves what she does,” stated Zoe.

The Emilia Perez actress mentioned, “So there's a level of preparation that she brings to the table, that repurposes you if you're working alongside Nicole.”

“And I get to work with someone that I've truly respected and admired for such a long time. And now, I get to tell my friends like, 'I'm friends with Nicole!’” she remarked.

Zoe told the outlet the cast developed a sense of fellowship while the show is on its second season.

“If we were doing those heavy scenes with the rest of the cast, they would all jump in and run lines with us in order for us to lock in a cadence, so that by the time we're ready for camera, we were just like extensions of each other,” explained the Amsterdam actress.

Zoe added, “That kind of camaraderie, you can only be so lucky to have on set.”