Jennifer Lopez breaks cover after expressing desire to win Oscar

Jennifer Lopez grabs lunch with pals amid Oscar buzz for film 'Unstoppable'

Jennifer Lopez was spotted in Los Angeles amid reports of her desire to make it to the Oscars for her remarkable performance in the film Unstoppable.

On October 27, the Marry Me actress was seen enjoying lunch with her close pals at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Notably, Lopez donned a white long-sleeve crop top, which she paired with faded jeans. The Atlas star carried a brown bag.

Lopez's recent appearance came after the explosive revelations from an insider about her Oscar dreams.

Nearly a week ago, the tipster disclosed to Daily Mail that the 55-year-old actress has been looking forward to receiving an Oscar for her impeccable performance in the sports-drama film.

The source remarked, “She wants an Oscar for [her next film] Unstoppable.”

“She wants next year to be her best year ever to show the world her crummy love life did not get her down. She will rise,” the insider added.

For the unversed, the upcoming movie was last premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in September 2024.

It is important to mention that the film is produced by Lopez's estranged husband Ben Affleck.

Unstoppable will be released in theatres in December 2024.