Lindsay Hubbard’s ‘unique’ baby shower, ‘wanted my boyfriend to be celebrated’

Lindsay Hubbard on ‘unique’ baby shower for boyfriend

Lindsay Hubbard wanted to do something different with her baby shower, and she did.

The Summer House star, who is expecting her first child, celebrated her upcoming arrival of a new family member with a co-ed baby shower on Saturday.

Surrounded by friends and family, the joyful event took place at New York City's Paris Café, according to Us Weekly's Sunday report.

“What makes my baby shower more unique is it’s a joint baby shower for his-and-hers to celebrate — not just the baby mama, but also the baby daddy,” Hubbard, who is going to be a mother for the first time with boyfriend Dr. Turner Kufe, told the outlet.

“I wanted my boyfriend to be celebrated and loved and supported by his friends and family as much as I am by my friends and family. So that was the main decision.”

The 38-year-old also added how she “didn’t want to put too much pressure” on the gathering.

“I didn’t want a traditional baby shower where it’s me and all my girlfriends and I’m sitting in the chair [opening gifts],” she said.

“That’s not fun for anyone. People just want to celebrate you and have fun and enjoy themselves.”

The reality TV star shared her excitement about the upcoming phase in her life, highlighting how she's growing closer to her boyfriend’s family as they prepare for their new addition.

“It’s really special to go into this new chapter of my life gaining a family, especially for our daughter to have cousins nearby that she gets to play with and call her family as well,” Hubbard said.