Sophie Turner celebrates new boyfriend’s birthday after Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner seems to be thriving with beau Peregrine Pearson

Sophie Turner paid tribute to her beau Peregrine Pearson in a sweet birthday wish.

The Games of Thrones alum took to Instagram and shared a carousel of cute photos of the couple together, on Sunday, October 27th.

”Happy Birthday my angel pie,” the 28-year-old actress wrote in the caption, “30, flirty and thriving.”

The first picture in the series featured Turner and Pearson sharing a kiss as she leaned backwards in her boyfriend’s arms, in front of a dimly-lit picturesque background.

In another snap, the loved up duo cosied up next to each other on a boat. The Joan actress faced Pearson who smiled as he kept his arm around her.

The pair was also photographed together on seemingly a dancefloor at a club, sharing a romantic moment.

Other pictures included the pair posing together by a hot air balloon on the ground, embracing on a ski slope, Turner fixing Pearson’s tie by a bar, and laughing together, surrounded by fake cobwebs indoors at what seemed to be another party.

Turner and Pearson were first spotted together in October 2023, two months after Turner’s ex-husband Joe Jonas filed for divorce.

Fast forward to January 2024, Turner posted Pearson on her Instagram account in photos from a ski trip. Pearson has since appeared at the actress’ Instagram many a times.

They also attended the British Open Polo Championship together in England at Pearson's family estate on July 21. Turner was seen holding her beau's hand and him placing his hand sweetly on her back during the event.

The Dark Phoenix actress’ latest post comes after she shared photos of her Halloween costume inspired by the 1999 film The Matrix, on Instagram on Saturday, October 26th.