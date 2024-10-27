Demi Lovato's elder sister honours late family member with touching poem

Demi Lovato's youngest sister lost her first baby after an emergency C-section

Demi Lovato’s elder sister, Dallas Leigh Lovato, penned a touching poem as their baby niece passed away.

After Madison De La Garza shared via an Instagram post that she had lost her newborn baby on the evening of September 27, her sisters and other family members flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages.

Among such comments, Dallas, 36, shared an emotional poem for her newly born niece, who died after an emergency C-section..

"Baby girl Xiomara, I miss you everyday. I’ll take good care of your mom so you can fly away," she began. "Watch over us and guide us and give us little signs."

"One day we’ll come and see you, it just might take some time," Dallas, known for her Disney roles, continued. "Not a single day will pass without you in our hearts. I wish we got more time together before you had to depart."

"So have fun in your new world, the one we cannot see. Because every breath I take, I’ll be taking one for z," she added before wrapping it up with a heart icon.

Madison, 22, first announced that she and her boyfriend, Ryan Mitchell, were expecting a baby together in September.