Lizzo drags fans at Halloween after Ozempic allegations

Lizzo comes up with hilarious Halloween costume

Lizzo took Ozempic allegations as an inspiration for her Halloween costume this year.

The Truth Hurts songstress came up with a hilarious outfit for her Halloween party, dressing up as an Ozempic box.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram, showing off her costume, on Saturday, October 26th, with the caption, “LizzOzempic dump.”

The costume which mimicked the Ozempic box, read “LIZZO” in capitalised letters, and a measuring tape around her waist indicated her slimming down. She also used a fake pizza slice to accessorise her satiric outfit.

The Juice singer wore a classic red lipstick and her hair straightened, for the occasion.

This comes after Lizzo’s social media posts showing off her weight loss, were met with criticism and accusations of using Ozempic and drugs to lose wait quickly.

“When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit,” Lizzo wrote in a caption, in response, in a social media video in September.

Earlier, Lizzo told The New York Times, “I’ve been methodical, losing weight very slowly, I don’t really see it because if anyone who’s on a natural weight-loss journey knows, losing weight is actually the slowest thing in the world and you don’t really notice it until you notice it.”