Selena Gomez lands in trouble as she mentions Sean Diddy at charity gala

Selena Gomez recently had a slip of the tongue during a fundraising event in Los Angeles.

The Daily Mail reported that the 32-year-old songstress marked a stunning appearance at beauty brand, Rare Beauty’s charity event named Rare Impact Fundraising Benefit in the City of Angeles.

During the function, Selena was asked to hand over the prize to a girl named Didi Hirsch, who reportedly runs a Mental Health Hospital.

Meanwhile, announcing Didi’s name the Calm Down hitmaker pronounced renowned rap star Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' name instead of Didi, which caught the attention of netizens.

Later on, the Rare Beauty founder immediately apologised to the audience and said, "I am so sorry!"

For the unversed, Diddy was linked to Selena’s former boyfriend, Justin Bieber, who is currently behind bars.

As per the media reports, the former couple used to party together over a decade ago when the rapper had his notorious get-togethers.

Diddy was arrested in September 2024 after he was charged with sexual abuse and threatening people for sex trafficking.

On the work front, Selena last appeared in a French movie titled Emilia Pérez, which was released on August 21, 2024.