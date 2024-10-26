Stevie Nicks offers heartfelt endorsement of Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance

Rock icon Stevie Nicks has expressed her heartfelt support for Taylor Swift's relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce.

In Rolling Stone's latest profile, Nicks shared her optimism about the couple's future.

"Taylor's currently in a good place, and I believe she's found a suitable partner," Nicks stated. "I hope their love deepens, and they build a life together."

Nicks praises the couple's ability to balance individual pursuits and mutual support. "They maintain their independence, then reunite, marry and start a family, if Taylor desires." Her wish for Swift is straightforward: "I want her to have it all."

Their bond is highlighted through meaningful exchanges. Swift gifted Nicks a gold TTPD bracelet from her album, The Tortured Poets Department, which Nicks has worn for nearly a year.

Nicks also presented Kelce with a cashmere blanket, symbolizing their growing friendship. She witnessed their love firsthand at Dublin's Hacienda bar after Swift's Eras tour.

Taylor and Travis have made headlines since publicly confirming their relationship on September 24, 2023. Their dedication to supporting each other's careers continues.