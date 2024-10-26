Taylor Swift receives special surprise from Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Taylor Swift cheered on by pals Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds at Eras Tour show

Taylor Swift’s close pals Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds were recently spotted at the Eras Tour concert in New Orleans.

Reportedly, a fan made a video of the Gossip Girl star and her partner, who were seen grooving at the show, which went viral on social media.

In the viral clip, Lively and Reynolds were photographed wearing matching outfits for the concert night.

The 37-year-old actress was wearing a white short dress. She completed her look by carrying matching heels.

On the other, Reynolds donned a white shirt and matching pants for the show.

For the unversed, the 34-year-old musician received a warm welcome at the Crescent City earlier this week.

According to Page Six, hours before Swift’s show, the couple was spotted at Louisiana airport.

During their airport appearance, It Ends with Us actress can be holding one of her three daughters as she exited the plane.

However, the duo have not brought their daughters to the show.

Previously, Lively and her kids have been to several Eras Tour shows, but Madrid marked the first for the Deadpool actor.

Nearly a few weeks ago, Lively and Reynolds were spotted on a double date with Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce, for the celebrations of the NFL player’s post-birthday.