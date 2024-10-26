Anne Hathaway channels Harley Quinn with new twist for Halloween

Anne Hathaway rocks a spooky statue of liberty look for Halloween

Anne Hathaway is getting into the Halloween spirit with spooky makeup with a Statue of Liberty hint.

On Friday, October 25, the Idea of You star shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, showcasing her creative Boo York City look.

With a playful caption featuring a Halloween pumpkin, silly ghost and Statue of Liberty emojis, Hathaway, 41, combined elements of two iconic themes.

Her makeup and styling were inspired by Harley Quinn, famously portrayed by Margot Robbie and, more recently, Lady Gaga.

Playing Catwoman in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises alongside Christian Bale, the actress is quite familiar with the comic book universe.

She sported a platinum blonde wig, white face makeup, dramatic black eye paint, and topped off her spooky look with dark red lipstick.

To complete the ensemble, the Devil Wears Prada actress accessorised with a Statue of Liberty crown and wrapped a black scarf around her neck.

Underneath a sleek black leather jacket, she wore a white tee with the fun phrase "Boo York City."

According to People, Hathaway celebrated Halloween with her husband, Adam Shulman, and their two sons: eight-year-old Jonathan and five-year-old Jack, who was born in November 2019.