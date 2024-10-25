Jack Antonoff, Rachel Zegler collaborate on new single from Broadway debuts

Jack Antonoff, Rachel Zegler drop new song from Broadway‘s Romeo + Juliet

Rachel Zegler has joined forces with Jack Antonoff to release a new single from their Broadway debuts.

According to the Deadline on Thursday, October 24, the song Man of the House, co-written and produced by Antonoff and performed by Zegler on the opening night of Romeo + Juliet, has been released as a single.

The newly released song was penned by Ryan Beatty and Antonoff, who has previously collaborated with notable artists such as Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, and Kendrick Lamar.

Both Zegler, 23, and Antonoff, who won Producer of the Year at the Grammy Awards for a third consecutive year in February 2024, made their Broadway debuts with this revival, directed by Sam Gold.

Zegler, known for her role as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story, stars alongside Kit Connor in Romeo + Juliet.

Before making his Broadway debut, Antonoff, 40, challenged the concept of "Brat Summer" by introducing the idea of "Artist Development Summer," as artists like Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, and Chappell Roan continue to make waves on the charts.

In a conversation with Billboard earlier this month, he shared his thoughts on the evolving landscape of pop stardom and praised the musical journeys of chart-topping artists.